Woman saw Noah Donohoe cycling naked before he disappeared, inquest told

A poster of Noah Donohoe in a window near where he was last seen alive in north Belfast in June 2020. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A witness has told an inquest she thought at first it was a “prank” when she saw Noah Donohoe riding his bike naked.

Another witness said she found Noah’s bike outside her house shortly before the schoolboy went missing in 2020.

Noah was 14 when he was found dead in a water culvert in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of Belfast.

The inquest into his death is now in its second week at Belfast Coroner’s Court.

On Thursday the court heard from Kerry Fraser, who had been at her partner’s house in Northwood Road in north Belfast the evening that Noah left his home.

Her statement was read to the court. It said: “He was totally naked.”

“I thought it was a man who had had too much to drink on Father’s Day and was having a prank ... He was sitting down cycling and did not appear to be distressed, although he was cycling quickly.”

Ms Fraser said she went outside and saw grey shorts and white boxers in the street while a jumper was over a wall and a pair of trainers had been “placed neatly against the wall”.

She said she later became aware of a public appeal over Noah’s disappearance and she told her son to contact the police

Karen Crooks, a resident of Northwood Road, earlier told the inquest she found Noah’s bike near her car outside her house on the same evening.

She said the bike was still there the following night. She then contacted police after seeing a post on social media about Noah’s disappearance.

Ms Crooks, a resident of Northwood Road, Belfast, also told the jury she had never been made aware of the dangers to children of a culvert at the rear of her home before Noah’s body was found.

Ms Crooks was questioned by Neasa Murnaghan, barrister for the Department for Infrastructure. The witness told the jury an area of wasteland where the culvert was could be accessed through a side gate at her property.

Ms Murnaghan said there was a 1.8m metal fence around the area of the park containing the storm drain. Ms Murnaghan suggested the only other way of accessing the area was to “trespass” through Ms Crooks’s property, or that of a neighbour.

Ms Murnaghan said the metal bars across the entrance to the culvert was known as a “debris screen”.

Ms Crooks said her five-year-old son had been able to fit through the bars but had not entered the tunnel.

Brenda Campbell, counsel for Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, asked Ms Crooks if it had ever been brought to her attention that children needed to take care around the storm drain.

Ms Crooks said this had never happened.

Ms Campbell said: “After Noah disappeared, and the searches that started ... that’s really the first time that the dangers of it were drawn to your attention?”

Ms Crooks replied: “100 per cent, yes.”

Ms Campbell said Ms Crooks had called publicly for “greater safety measures” around culverts in residential areas.