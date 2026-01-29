Man charged with murder of Anthony Fowler in Finglas in 2024

Anthony Fowler was found seriously injured on the ground outside his home at Dunsink Green in 2024 and later died in hospital. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

A man has appeared before Dublin District Court charged with the murder of another man in Finglas, Dublin, just over a year ago.

Connor Brennan Moran (22), of Lanesborough Gardens, Finglas, is charged with the murder of Anthony Fowler at Dunsink Green, Finglas, on November 26th, 2024.

Mr Fowler (63), known locally as Josh, was found seriously injured on the ground outside his home at Dunsink Green on that date. He later died in hospital.

Mr Moran, for whom an extradition warrant had previously issued, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at a sitting of Dublin District Court on Thursday evening.

Anthony Fowler.

In evidence, Det Sgt Shane Behan, of Finglas Garda station, told the judge he arrested Mr Moran under warrant at 11am on Thursday at Old Dublin Road, Carrickarnon, Co Louth, for the murder of Mr Fowler.

When Mr Moran was charged and cautioned for that offence, he replied: “No comment,” the court heard.

Judge Kelly was told the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Mr Moran is to be tried on indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

Noting the formal execution of the warrant, and that any application for bail on a murder charge must be dealt with by the High Court, the judge remanded Mr Moran in custody to Cloverhill Prison for one week.

At the request of solicitor John Shanley, for Mr Moran, she also directed that his client should receive urgent medical attention.