Irish man who ‘encouraged’ US teens to produce hundreds of sexually explicit videos jailed

Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court heard that Gary Clavin encouraged the girls to make videos and images for his gratification

A Westmeath man who “encouraged” teen girls in the United States to “self-produce” hundreds of sexually explicit videos and images has been jailed for two years.

Chef Gary Clavin (33) of Grange Crescent, Mullingar, admitted that from October 10th, 2015, to September 30th, 2018, he knowingly encouraged at least four girls aged 14 to 16 in the making of child pornography.

Sentencing, Judge Keenan Johnson noted Clavin had been recognised as having mental health and body image issues but made significant efforts at rehabilitation through forensic psychotherapy and demonstrated remorse.

At Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court, he said these offences carry significant ignominy in the community, resulting in ostracisation and sex offender obligations to report to gardaí at least four times a year, which was also a punishment.

However, he stressed the harm to the victims, which in this case went on for three years, with the girls encouraged to self-produce the images and videos for Clavin’s gratification.

Assessments found Clavin to be at moderate risk of reoffending.

Mullingar Garda station was contacted in 2018 by colleagues in the online child protection unit based in Harcourt Square, Dublin.

Garda James Grogan said they were alerted to a Facebook account under a different name and linked to two email accounts.

Efforts to trace the user led to the accused’s IP address, then to his home. The Facebook profile had obtained sexually explicit images of multiple teenage girls.

The defendant’s laptop and mobile phone were examined and found to store 700 to 1,000 images and 30 videos of child sexual abuse material.

He had used a fake account name because he had been “blocked” on Facebook under his own identity.

The girls were believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, and all lived in the US. Chat logs revealed that they produced the videos and images due to his encouragement.

The accused co-operated with the investigation and therapy, and realised his errors, the judge acknowledged.

The judge heard the man suffered from significantly low self-esteem and weight problems, but had focused on work and was well educated.

The charge is under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 14 years. The judge held that the case was borderline at the lower end of the mid-range, and attracted a pre-mitigation punishment of six years. However, taking into account the plea and the defence submission, he reduced it to four years, with the final two years suspended.

On release, Clavin must remain under the supervision of the Probation Service, continue with therapeutic interventions, and not reoffend within five years.

Questioned by John Hayden SC, defending, Garda Grogan confirmed there was no evidence that the man distributed the material.

The garda agreed with the defence that the accused, who is single, had no social life and was introverted with low confidence.

He agreed with Mr Hayden that Clavin did not present as a person of the maturity expected for his age at the time of the offending, and would have been “a few years behind”.

The court heard he was highly respected in his work and had shown some insight into his behaviour.