Courts

Enoch Burke arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School ahead of scheduled court hearing

Court will decide whether to return him prison after he repeatedly breached a court order not to trespass at the school

Enoch Burke has been arrested outside of Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath. Video: Collins
Mon Jan 19 2026 - 10:511 MIN READ

Enoch Burke has been arrested by gardaí ahead of a scheduled appearance at the High Court in Dublin on Monday.

Mr Burke’s arrest was ordered by Mr Justice Brian Cregan on Friday.

He is due to hear if he will be returned to prison after he repeatedly breached a court order not to trespass at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

On Friday, Mr Justice Cregan said he was prepared to order Mr Burke’s attachment, or arrest, so he can be brought by gardaí to court, which will then decide whether to commit him back to Mountjoy Prison.

READ MORE

Greenland live updates: Ireland urges ‘measured’ EU response to Trump’s tariffs threat

Irish man risks US retaliation for unmasking thousands of ICE officers online

Ken Early: Manchester United shouldn’t make the same mistake twice with Michael Carrick

High-speed train crash in Spain leaves ‘at least 39 dead’

It followed an application by barrister Rosemary Mallon, for the school, who said Mr Burke was not in court for the Friday afternoon application because less than an hour earlier he was still at the school.

Ms Mallon said he went past the boundary wall before a security man employed by the school stopped him from going any further. – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter