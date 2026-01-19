Enoch Burke arrested at Wilson’s Hospital School ahead of scheduled court hearing

Enoch Burke has been arrested outside of Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath. Video: Collins

Enoch Burke has been arrested by gardaí ahead of a scheduled appearance at the High Court in Dublin on Monday.

Mr Burke’s arrest was ordered by Mr Justice Brian Cregan on Friday.

He is due to hear if he will be returned to prison after he repeatedly breached a court order not to trespass at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

On Friday, Mr Justice Cregan said he was prepared to order Mr Burke’s attachment, or arrest, so he can be brought by gardaí to court, which will then decide whether to commit him back to Mountjoy Prison.

It followed an application by barrister Rosemary Mallon, for the school, who said Mr Burke was not in court for the Friday afternoon application because less than an hour earlier he was still at the school.

Ms Mallon said he went past the boundary wall before a security man employed by the school stopped him from going any further. – PA