Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to murder father of two who was shot dead in Dublin

Gardaí at the scene of the murder of Robert Sheridan in Poppintree Cresent, Ballymun. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin.

A man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder a father-of-two who was shot in the head and body at the front door of his home in Dublin in 2018.

Joseph Richards (34) was charged in 2024 with the murder of 45-year-old Robert Sheridan at the deceased’s home in Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin on October 5th, 2018.

At the Central Criminal Court on Friday, Richards, with an address at Lanesborough Square in Finglas, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder Mr Sheridan, contrary to section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act, 1861.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to February 16th for a sentencing hearing.