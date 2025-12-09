Dublin man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder of Maud Coffey in Dublin in 2023

Maud Coffey, who was found dead at an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin, in January 2023

A Dublin man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of a woman in an apartment in the capital two years ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ms Justice Melanie Greally swore in a jury of seven men and five women at the Central Criminal Court to hear the trial of Austin Mangan (53), who is charged with the murder of Maud Coffey (41) at the Horizon Building in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15 on January 13th, 2023.

Mr Mangan, with a previous address at Hollybank Road in Drumcondra but more recently of the Beaumont area of Dublin, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Austin Mangan has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Maud Coffey

Ms Justice Greally said the trial will begin on Wednesday and is likely to last up to six days.