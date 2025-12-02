Courts

Man who travelled to Donegal to meet ‘fictional child’ to stand trial

Man (20s) charged with communicating with another person for purpose of facilitating sexual exploitation of a child

The man was arrested in the Letterkenny area in July and was found in possession of five condoms.
The man was arrested in the Letterkenny area in July and was found in possession of five condoms.
Stephen Maguire
Tue Dec 02 2025 - 15:142 MIN READ

A man who travelled to Co Donegal after allegedly using Snapchat and WhatsApp to communicate with a child for sexual purposes is to stand trial.

The man, who is in his 20s, has been in custody since being arrested in the Letterkenny area in July.

He appeared by video-link at Letterkenny District Court from Castlerea Prison where he has been held since his arrest.

Garda Sgt Jim Collins told the court that the man is to be sent forward for trial for charges under Section 7 and 8 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

READ MORE

Former Willow Park primary school teacher to be sentenced over abuse of eight boys

Afghan asylum seekers allegedly chased and ‘beaten for 20 minutes’ by gang in Dublin

Investigation after video shows masked men saying NI politicians are ‘legitimate targets’

Man’s €845,000 debt reduced to zero in court-approved insolvency arrangement

The man cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was arrested in the Letterkenny area in July and was found in possession of five condoms, while “other sexual paraphernalia” was found in a property.

The man was charged by detectives in Donegal at 4.07pm on Wednesday, July 16th.

He was charged with communicating with another person for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 17.

He is also charged that on July 15th, 2025, at Paddy Harte Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, he did intentionally travel with the intention of meeting a child under the age of 17 years for the purpose of doing anything that would constitute sexual exploitation of the child.

Sgt Collins previously told the court that detectives had obtained copies of conversations between the accused man and what was described as “a fictional child”, who he believed was 13 years of age on Snapchat and WhatsApp.

The man, with an address in the Dublin area, had allegedly booked an apartment in Letterkenny for a number of days.

Gardaí also seized other items and documents from the man’s vehicle.

The man’s solicitor, Mr Rory O’Brien, told the cour until recently, the man was in active employment, but is now unemployed.

Sgt Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented for the accused to be sent forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court commencing in February 2026, for trial.

Judge Emile Daly remanded him in custody until his trial date.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter