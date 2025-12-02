Man who travelled to Donegal to meet ‘fictional child’ to stand trial

The man was arrested in the Letterkenny area in July and was found in possession of five condoms.

A man who travelled to Co Donegal after allegedly using Snapchat and WhatsApp to communicate with a child for sexual purposes is to stand trial.

The man, who is in his 20s, has been in custody since being arrested in the Letterkenny area in July.

He appeared by video-link at Letterkenny District Court from Castlerea Prison where he has been held since his arrest.

Garda Sgt Jim Collins told the court that the man is to be sent forward for trial for charges under Section 7 and 8 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was arrested in the Letterkenny area in July and was found in possession of five condoms, while “other sexual paraphernalia” was found in a property.

The man was charged by detectives in Donegal at 4.07pm on Wednesday, July 16th.

He was charged with communicating with another person for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 17.

He is also charged that on July 15th, 2025, at Paddy Harte Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, he did intentionally travel with the intention of meeting a child under the age of 17 years for the purpose of doing anything that would constitute sexual exploitation of the child.

Sgt Collins previously told the court that detectives had obtained copies of conversations between the accused man and what was described as “a fictional child”, who he believed was 13 years of age on Snapchat and WhatsApp.

The man, with an address in the Dublin area, had allegedly booked an apartment in Letterkenny for a number of days.

Gardaí also seized other items and documents from the man’s vehicle.

The man’s solicitor, Mr Rory O’Brien, told the cour until recently, the man was in active employment, but is now unemployed.

Sgt Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented for the accused to be sent forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court commencing in February 2026, for trial.

Judge Emile Daly remanded him in custody until his trial date.