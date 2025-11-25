Man (56) accused of using vulnerable young women for sex in exchange for drugs over four years

Mr Justice McAlinden refused the application for bail at the High Court in Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Belfast man allegedly used a vulnerable young woman over a four-year period by providing her with drugs in exchange for sex, the Belfast High Court has heard.

Thomas Crossey (56) also arranged to have up to 25 other men pay him to sleep with her at his flat in the city, it was claimed.

Mr Crossey, of Henderson Avenue in the north of the city, denies charges of controlling prostitution for gain, human trafficking and causing someone to engage in sexual activity.

He faces further counts of false imprisonment and common assault related to an investigation launched last month.

Refusing his application for bail, a judge described the alleged offending as “vile” if proven.

The complainant, a 22-year-old woman addicted to cocaine and heroin, told police she escaped from Mr Crossey’s flat on October 22nd this year by biting him after he tried to prevent any exit.

She subsequently claimed he had coerced and sexually exploited her since they first met in 2021 when she was 18.

In an account to detectives, she alleged Mr Crossey organised taxis to bring her to his home where she was supplied with drugs in return for sex.

Crown counsel argued that in explicit phone messages the defendant referred to the woman as a “nurse” who also injected him with substances.

Mr Crossey was said to have made her wear various outfits and perform a number of different sexual activities at meetings two or three times a month over the four-year period.

The court heard she also suspects Mr Crossey set up an escort profile under her name, using photos from a Facebook account.

He then allegedly received phone calls from random men who arrived at the flat and paid him £100 or £150 for her to go into the bedroom with them.

“If she didn’t, the defendant would not let her have any drugs, so she did it every time, faking a smile and doing what they wanted,” counsel said.

“This happened 20 to 25 times with different men over the years.”

He argued that detectives can corroborate parts of the alleged victim’s account through phone messages Mr Crossey sent her and other supporting evidence.

At least two other women are believed to have attended the flat for similar purposes, according to the prosecution.

Mr Crossey’s lawyer told the court he vehemently denies the alleged offences and provided an account to police about how he knew the woman.

Claiming inconsistencies in her account to police, the barrister submitted: “She also has very significant mental health issues, there are issues in respect of her credibility.”

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice McAlinden cited the risks of further offending and potential interference with the investigation.

“It is quite vile offending, if it is established,” the judge stated.