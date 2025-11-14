Two pensioners in court accused of a total of 82 sexual offences

The men, who deny the charges, were remanded on bail until January 9th. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two men have been charged with a total of 82 sexual offences following a Garda investigation into the alleged abuse of two teenage boys in North Cork.

The men, who are aged 67 and 68, but cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Fermoy District Court on Friday.

The older man was charged with 73 offences in relation to two complainants. The other accused was charged with nine offences regarding one complainant.

The charges, which include sexual assault, oral rape and attempted rape, are alleged to have occurred on dates between 1993 and 2000.

All the offences are alleged to have happened in North Cork.

Det Gda Fiona O’Keeffe and Det Gda Linda Lyons, of the Cork county protective services unit, gave evidence of arresting the men at separate addresses in North Cork on Friday and bringing them to Fermoy Garda station for the purpose of charge.

Det Gda Lyons gave evidence in relation to charging the 68-year-old, who replied “100 per cent it did not happen” to the first charge and made no reply to the other 72 charges.

She said the 67-year-old made no reply when charged with nine counts.

Insp Tony O’Sullivan said the cases would be tried at the Central Criminal Court given the nature of the charges against the men.

He sought an extension of time for the service of the book of evidence as the 42-day time period fell on Christmas Day.

Joe Cuddigan, defending, said his clients were consenting to the extension of time for the service of the book of evidence.

He said a book of evidence would be required as his clients would be contesting the charges fully and vigorously.

Insp O’Sullivan said there was no objection to bail on conditions.

Mr Cuddigan said the conditions had been agreed with his clients and these included having no contact directly or indirectly or by social media with either complainant.

They must also reside at their current addresses and notify gardaí of any change in address, provide gardaí with mobile phone numbers to be contacted around the clock, surrender their passports and sign on once a week at Fermoy Garda station.

Insp O’Sullivan sought a remand on bail to January 9th for service of the book of evidence.

Judge Elizabeth Healy remanded the accused men on bail on their own bond of €200 to appear on that date.

She made an order prohibiting the publication of any details that would identify any party.