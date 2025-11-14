Man (45) charged with murder of Bosnian national in Dublin three years ago

Adnan Asic: had lived in Ireland for more than 30 years.

A 45-year-old man charged with the murder of Bosnian national Adnan Asic in Blanchardstown, Dublin, just over three years ago, has been remanded in custody.

Muris Coco, also from Bosnia, but with an address at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, appeared before Judge Áine Clancy at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.

He is accused of murdering Mr Asic (60), at Old Navan Road, on October 22nd, 2022, contrary to common law.

The deceased, who had lived in Ireland for more than 30 years, was severely injured in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Asic had attended an event in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area and left shortly after 2.15am to make his way home.

He was found with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at Connolly Memorial Hospital.

Gardaí began a murder investigation; on January 7th, 2025 and, a man was questioned but released without charge for a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí continued the investigation and made a public appeal for information.

Dressed in a blue jacket, black trousers, and shoes, Mr Coco did not address the court during his brief hearing.

Judge Clancy noted that an interpreter had not yet arrived, but Det Garda Mark Murphy informed her that the accused had sufficient English to proceed.

The detective then gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution, informing Judge Clancy that the accused was arrested at his home address at 7.25am on Friday and was brought to Blanchardstown Garda station.

Det Garda Murphy added that the accused “made no reply” when the charge was put to him at 8.34am.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which require applications to be made before the High Court. As a result, the accused was remanded in custody.

Mr Coco sat silently with his hands in his pockets and gave no indication how he would plead.

He will face his next hearing on November 19th at Cloverhill District Court.

Legal aid was granted following an application by defence counsel Ciaran MacLoughlin, and the judge acceded to his request for a Bosnian interpreter to attend Mr Coco’s next hearing.

The DPP must complete a book of evidence before the accused can be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.