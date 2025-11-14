Inmate who bit off cellmate’s ear in psychotic episode jailed

The injured party had been sharing a cell with Roman Becvár for a week without incident when the unprovoked attack occurred. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times

An inmate at Cork Prison who suffered a psychotic episode and bit off his cellmate’s ear has been jailed for four years.

Roman Becvár (29) appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing following his guilty plea to a charge of assault causing serious harm.

His 45-year-old cellmate suffered “permanent disfigurement” in the unprovoked attack which left him without an ear and fractures to his face, the court heard.

Judge Helen Boyle previously heard evidence in the case from Det Sgt Kieran O’Sullivan. He told the court that injured party had been sharing a cell with Becvár for a week without incident when the attack occurred.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan stated that shortly before 10pm on April 9th, 2023 Becvár asked his cellmate if he had any tobacco.

“He (the injured party) was about to go asleep. He remembered Mr Becvár asking him for tobacco. He did not have any. The next thing he remembers is Becvár banging on the inside door of the cell.

Prison staff entered. They discovered the injured party lying on the cell floor in a pool of blood. Becvár was standing against the back wall of the cell with his hands up, blood on his hands and clothing.

There was a nurse who was on the scene almost immediately.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said that the injured party was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. It was not possible to reattach his ear and he has chosen not to have a prosthesis. He also suffered cheekbone and jaw bone fractures in the incident.

Becvár had blood on his hands and clothing. He had injuries on his knuckles consistent with having assaulted a person.

The accused, who is a Czech national, has four previous convictions which arose from an incident of aggravated burglary in 2023. He required a translator in court as he lacks proficiency in English.

Defence counsel Elizabeth O’Connell SC said that when Becvár entered custody his psychiatric history was not elicited by prison staff. Nor did he provide it. The accused should have been on anti-psychotic medication for his schizophrenia.

She said that her client “does not understand why it happened”. She added that but for the psychotic episode, the assault would not have occurred.

The court heard that Becvár worked in a farm in Kerry having been brought to this country in a “trafficked manner”.

The judge was told that once the accused was put on anti-psychotic medication, there were no further problems. However, he remains in solitary confinement in prison.

Judge Boyle noted that the injured party suffered the total loss of an ear as well as fractures to his face. He also required a skin graft in the area where the ear was ripped off.

She described the disfigurement suffered by the injured party as “substantial” in nature.

“According to his plastic surgeon he (the injured party) will never have a normal ear again. The shape of his face has also been altered. It has permanently altered his ability, his appearance and his confidence.”

The judge stated that she recognised the emotional as well as physical toll the “permanent disfigurement” has had on the victim.

However, Judge Boyle said that culpability in the case was somewhat reduced by the fact that Becvár was not being given medication for his serious psychiatric illness at the time of the offence.

“I am satisfied that that psychotic episode was a result of your schizophrenia.”

Taking the early plea into consideration, Judge Boyle jailed Becvár for four years and six months suspending the last six months of the sentence.