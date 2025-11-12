Ruth Lawrence found guilty of murder of two men in 2014

Ruth Lawrence, pictured at Trim District Court in 2003, pleaded not guilty to the murders of Anthony Keegan and Eoin O'Connor in 2014. Photograph: Collins Courts

A jury has found Dublin woman Ruth Lawrence (46) guilty of the murder of two men, whose bodies were found in the midlands in 2014.

The jury on Wednesday morning had resumed its deliberations for a fifth day in the Central Criminal Court to consider its verdicts in the trial of Lawrence, who was accused of shooting a drug dealer and working “as a unit” with her boyfriend to murder him and another man.

The five-week trial heard Lawrence was extradited from South Africa in 2023 to face charges, nearly a decade after the bodies of Anthony Keegan (33) and Eoin O’Connor (32) were found on a lake island in the midlands.

Lawrence, who is originally from Clontarf in Dublin but with an address at Patricks Cottage, Ross, Mountnugent in Co Meath, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Keegan and Mr O’Connor at an unknown location within the State on a date between April 22nd, 2014, and May 26th, 2014, both dates inclusive.

There were three verdicts the jury could return in relation to each of the two murder charges against Lawrence, namely; guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of assisting an offender, or not guilty.

In his charge, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the panel could return verdicts of assisting an offender if they found the prosecution had not made out their case beyond a reasonable doubt that Lawrence was part of a joint enterprise to murder the two men.

The 12 jurors resumed deliberations on Wednesday morning at 11am.

The trial heard that two protected witnesses – father and daughter Jason and Stacey Symes – came forward to An Garda Síochána in 2014 and gave voluntary statements about the alleged involvement of Lawrence and her boyfriend, South African national Neville van der Westhuizen, in the murders of the two men.

Ms Symes gave evidence to the trial that Lawrence told her that she had shot Mr O’Connor “but it went wrong”, so her boyfriend “took over”. The witness also said she and her father were asked to help move the bodies of the two men.

Michael O’Higgins SC, with Jane Horgan-Jones BL, prosecuting, told the jury in his closing address Lawrence and her boyfriend had acted as “a unit and a tag team” to “lure” drug dealer Mr O’Connor to their home to murder him in a “highly calculated” crime.

The State contended that van der Westhuizen also shot Mr Keegan while “acting as a team” with Lawrence, making both guilty of murder.

In his closing speech, Patrick Gageby SC, alongside Sarah Connolly BL, for the defence, said the Symes – the two key witnesses in the case – painted themselves as “innocents abroad” and had downplayed their own roles. He said they could not be trusted to convict Lawrence of murdering the two men, telling the jury that: “they played the system and they tried to play you”.

In his opening address, Mr O’Higgins said the evidence would be that Mr O’Connor sold drugs to van der Westhuizen, who owed the deceased man in the region of €70,000.