Belfast court hears that Noah Donohoe CCTV footage has prompted ‘some responses’

The judge said that what he was 'really anxious' about was when the inquest into Noah Donohoe's death would start. Photograph: PSNI/PA

A public appeal containing CCTV footage showing some of the last known moments of Noah Donohoe’s life has led to “some responses”, a court has been told.

A coroner also said the delayed inquest into the death of the Belfast teenager is set to begin on January 19th.

Mr Justice Rooney was also told that it was hoped a statement from a former senior PSNI officer involved in the initial search for Noah would be finalised soon.

The judge is presiding over the inquest for the St Malachy’s College pupil.

The inquest, before a jury, has been delayed on several occasions.

Counsel for the coroner, Peter Coll KC, updated the court on preparations for the inquest. He told the court that work is advancing on receiving material from investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre.

The reporter, known for his undercover TV investigations, has been investigating the disappearance. Online donations have funded his inquiry.

A previous hearing was told that a witness statement from former PSNI chief supt Muir Clark was still outstanding.

Mr Clark was involved in leading the police response to the disappearance in 2020 and was the officer who confirmed that his body had been discovered. Mr Clark has since left the PSNI and is now commissioner of police for the Royal Anguilla Police Force.

Mr Coll told the hearing that the PSNI had been in further contact with Mr Clark and it was “anticipated his statement should be available quite soon”.

Representing the PSNI, Dónal Lunny KC said there had been “further engagement” with Mr Clark.

He added: “I can’t make a commitment on his behalf, my client doesn’t have any responsibility for him, but I would hope that would be finalised very shortly.”

Mr Coll then turned to the release last month of CCTV footage, which showed Noah leaving his house in the early hours of the day he disappeared, and returning barefoot and without his headphones.

The coroner released the footage as part of a public appeal for information to assist the inquest.

“There have been some responses received by the coroner’s service from members of the public in respect of that appeal for information,” said the barrister.

“Those have been disseminated with the Pips [properly interested persons] and it remains on the agenda whether there are any arising steps to be taken.”

Turning to the scheduling of the coronial proceedings, the judge said what he was “really anxious about” was when the inquest would start.

Mr Coll said the “direction of travel” from counsel involved in the case suggested it would be January 19th.

“So we are moving towards January 19th to start the inquest,” said the judge.

The coroner said two days would be set aside in the preceding week to deal with any outstanding issues in advance of the inquest starting.

Another review hearing is scheduled for November 25th.