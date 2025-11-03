Trial of man accused of murdering pregnant partner delayed as new evidence comes to light

Natalie McNally was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgen on the night of December 18th, 2022 when she was 15 weeks pregnant. Photograph: PA

The trial of a man accused of murdering his pregnant partner, Natalie McNally, in Co Armagh three years ago has been delayed due to the emergence of new evidence.

Members of the McNally family attended Belfast Crown Court on Monday where the trial of Stephen McCullagh was due to begin.

Ms McNally (32) was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan on the night of December 18th, 2022 when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

She sustained severe head and neck injuries. Her body was not discovered until the following day.

Mr McCullagh (35) from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, has denied her murder.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

A barrister representing Mr McCullagh told the court on Monday that a “considerable volume of new material” had “come our way”.

The court heard that hundreds of pages of “highly relevant material” were disclosed over the weekend, some as recently as 11pm last night.

Defence barrister John Kearney said “a fraction” of the new evidence amounted to 498 pages.

He said there could be a further 20,000 to 30,000 pages of material which is “a mammoth task in terms of photocopying, never mind anything else”.

The barrister asked that if the trial could be adjourned before the jury is sworn in.

The judge, Mr Justice O’Hara, said it was “less than satisfactory that we have arrived at this point on the opening day of the trial”.

“But I have no doubt that very experienced counsel in this case are working diligently and intensively, and doing their best to clarify and focus the issues that appear to have arisen recently,” he said.

“It is also essential that we have clarity.”

The judge adjourned the trial until Wednesday.