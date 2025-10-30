Former Roscommon footballer who sued over crash injuries settles case

Former Roscommon footballer David Casey’s case came before the High Court this week to assess level of damages. File photograph: Getty Images

A former Roscommon intercounty footballer who sued over injuries sustained in a road-traffic collision has settled a High Court action.

On February 8th, 2023, David Casey was in a two-vehicle collision. Mr Casey, of Lake View, Boyle, Co Roscommon, alleged negligence on the part of the other driver involved, Laura Cox, resulted in his suffering severe injuries, including a brain injury.

Mr Casey’s case against Ms Cox, of Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, came before the High Court this week for the purposes of assessing damages to be paid out to Mr Casey.

On Friday, Jonathan Kilfeather SC, appearing with barrister Keith O’Grady for Mr Casey, instructed by solicitor Damien Tansey, told Ms Justice Denise Brett the case had been settled.

On Thursday, as the case was about to open, Edward Walsh SC, for Ms Cox, claimed Mr Casey was withdrawing certain substantial claims for care expenses that had previously been pursued.

Mr Walsh, who appeared with Maura McNally SC and barrister Frank Martin, instructed by solicitor Declan O’Flaherty, said those claims were being dropped right before trial without explanation.

Mr Kilfeather said only claims for general damages and damages for loss of earnings were being pursued in the case. Counsel said expenses relating to Mr Casey’s care needs, which were referenced in an expert report exchanged in the proceedings, had not been pleaded in his client’s case.

Mr Casey’s case claimed he suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, resulting in various difficulties, including with his speech and fatigue. The court heard he also suffers from depression.

It was also claimed Mr Casey suffered physical injury to his neck and shoulder on account of the collision.

Before the crash, Mr Casey, a trained carpenter, operated a business specialising in door manufacturing. It was claimed that as a result of the injuries sustained, his business ceased to operate.

Mr Casey had also been employed by An Post, but was on a career break at the time of the collision. He had played senior football for Roscommon for over a decade.