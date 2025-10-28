Teenager charged with looting sportswear shops during 2023 Dublin city riots

Gardaí outside the Footlocker shop on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre following the rioting in November 2023. Photograph: Tom Honan

A 17-year-old boy has been accused of rioting and looting sportswear shops during the outbreak of mass violence on Dublin’s O’Connell Street two years ago.

The youth, who cannot be identified because he is a juvenile, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court on Tuesday after gardaí received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He is charged with engaging in a riot under section 14 of the Public Order Act, punishable by a 10-year sentence.

He faces four counts of burglary. They involve allegations of trespassing and theft at Footlocker, Asics, Lifestyle Sports outlets and the Guud Day cafe on O’Connell Street on November 23rd, 2023. There had been large-scale disorder in Dublin on that date in response to a knife attack on young children.

Garda Brian Kenny told Judge Paul Kelly, the District Court president, the boy made no reply when charged on Tuesday.

There was no objection to bail, subject to conditions agreed with the defence.

The judge noted that the DPP recommended that the boy’s case be sent forward to the Circuit Court, which can, on conviction, impose greater sentences.

However, because he is a juvenile, the defence can make an argument, under section 75 of the Children Act, that the boy is suitable to be tried in the Children’s Court.

No plea was indicated.

The judge adjourned the case until a date in November to hold a preliminary hearing to rule on the trial venue issue. Disclosure of evidence was ordered; however, Garda Kenny said there may not be enough time to furnish copies of the 70 prosecution witness statements.

The boy’s solicitor, Aonghus McCarthy, told the judge that he appreciated it was a large-scale investigation, but he believed that his client was implicated by CCTV footage.

The garda agreed that the boy was identified from video evidence about a year after the incidents. Mr McCarthy submitted that it would not be necessary to provide all the statements, and the preliminary hearing could proceed by playing the CCTV footage.

Remanding the boy on bail, the judge informed him he must remain contactable by phone, stay out of parts of the city centre, obey a 9pm to 6am curfew, and notify of any address change. He was also ordered not to attend protests after the defence agreed to forgo a possible constitutional objection to that condition.