Courts

High Court extends orders granted to Tusla relating to vulnerable child

Parents also legally represented at hearing in addition to Health Service Executive

The judge ruled that reporting restrictions should continue. Photograph: Nigel Stripe/Getty Images
The judge ruled that reporting restrictions should continue. Photograph: Nigel Stripe/Getty Images
Fiachra Gallagher
Tue Oct 28 2025 - 19:001 MIN READ

The High Court has agreed to continue orders granted to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, relating to the protection of a very vulnerable minor.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville on Tuesday granted an extension of the orders, first made last Thursday, to secure the child’s protection.

The child was represented in court by a court-appointed advocate. Her parents were also legally represented at the hearing, as was the Health Service Executive.

At Thursday’s hearing, Mr Justice Barniville made urgent orders to secure the child’s protection under the court’s minor wardship jurisdiction. When the case returned on Friday, he continued the orders granted, with slight variations.

READ MORE

‘There’s no other option’: Leitrim woman’s commute went from six minutes to six hours

Fintan O’Toole: There’s a reason why Ireland votes for leftist presidents and right-of-centre governments

Three Irish billionaires to share most of €5.9bn deal for UK nursing homes business

From France to Ireland: ‘I called my parents after two weeks and said I’m not coming back’

Hearings in the proceedings have been held in private, provided for under legislation that allows for cases to be heard otherwise than in public in certain circumstances.

The court directed a complete ban on the reporting of Thursday’s hearing.

At Friday’s hearing, lawyers for The Irish Times, RTÉ and Mediahuis made an application in respect of the reporting restrictions imposed by the court.

Following the application, the judge ruled that restrictions should continue, but directed that the fact of the hearing and orders made by the court could be reported. This direction also applied to Tuesday’s hearing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher

Fiachra Gallagher is an Irish Times journalist