High Court extends orders granted to Tusla relating to vulnerable child

The High Court has agreed to continue orders granted to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, relating to the protection of a very vulnerable minor.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville on Tuesday granted an extension of the orders, first made last Thursday, to secure the child’s protection.

The child was represented in court by a court-appointed advocate. Her parents were also legally represented at the hearing, as was the Health Service Executive.

At Thursday’s hearing, Mr Justice Barniville made urgent orders to secure the child’s protection under the court’s minor wardship jurisdiction. When the case returned on Friday, he continued the orders granted, with slight variations.

Hearings in the proceedings have been held in private, provided for under legislation that allows for cases to be heard otherwise than in public in certain circumstances.

The court directed a complete ban on the reporting of Thursday’s hearing.

At Friday’s hearing, lawyers for The Irish Times, RTÉ and Mediahuis made an application in respect of the reporting restrictions imposed by the court.

Following the application, the judge ruled that restrictions should continue, but directed that the fact of the hearing and orders made by the court could be reported. This direction also applied to Tuesday’s hearing.