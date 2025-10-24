High Court grants urgent orders sought by Tusla relating to vulnerable child

The child was represented at the hearing by a court-appointed advocate. Photograph: Alan Betson

The High Court has granted urgent orders sought by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, relating to the protection of a very vulnerable minor.

High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville on Thursday granted the orders to secure the protection of the child, following an application.

The judge made the orders under the court’s minor wardship jurisdiction.

The case returned on Friday, when Mr Justice Barniville continued the orders granted at a hearing on Thursday, with slight variations.

Both hearings were held in private, provided for under legislation that allows for cases to be heard otherwise than in public in certain circumstances.

There was a total ban on reporting following Thursday’s hearing.

At Friday’s hearing, lawyers for The Irish Times, RTÉ and Mediahuis made an application in respect of the reporting restrictions imposed by the court.

Following the application, Mr Justice Barniville ruled that restrictions should continue, but directed that the fact of the hearing and orders made by the court could be reported.

The judge heard from a number of parties at Friday’s hearing, including the child’s parents.

The case returns next week.