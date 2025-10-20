Ukrainian pleads guilty to attempted murder of woman in Kerry

Hryhorii Sryotenko admitted to one count of attempting to murder Victoria Pavienko

A Ukrainian man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a woman at a holiday home in Co Kerry last year.

Hryhorii Sryotenko (49), with an address at Banna Beach Holiday Homes, Adfert, pleaded guilty to the charge at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Limerick, on Monday.

Sryotenko admitted to one count of attempting to murder Victoria Pavienko at the holiday homes, on January 13th, 2024.

Sryotenko was also previously charged with false imprisonment, assault causing serious harm, and production of a knife during a dispute.

In June 2024 Tralee District Court heard Sryotenko replied to arrest, charge and caution by saying: “I didn’t want to kill her.”

Sryotenko has been in custody since he was arrested in 2024.

Sryotenko was on Monday remanded in continuing custody for sentence later this year.