Courts

Ukrainian pleads guilty to attempted murder of woman in Kerry

Hryhorii Sryotenko (49) pleaded guilty to one charge relating to January 2024

Hryhorii Sryotenko admitted to one count of attempting to murder Victoria Pavienko
Hryhorii Sryotenko admitted to one count of attempting to murder Victoria Pavienko
David Raleigh
Mon Oct 20 2025 - 16:39

A Ukrainian man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a woman at a holiday home in Co Kerry last year.

Hryhorii Sryotenko (49), with an address at Banna Beach Holiday Homes, Adfert, pleaded guilty to the charge at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Limerick, on Monday.

Sryotenko admitted to one count of attempting to murder Victoria Pavienko at the holiday homes, on January 13th, 2024.

Sryotenko was also previously charged with false imprisonment, assault causing serious harm, and production of a knife during a dispute.

READ MORE

Our home energy retrofit caused ‘untold stress and left us in a perilous financial position’

Jim O’Callaghan weighs in on Catherine Connolly’s work as barrister amid fallout from Fine Gael video

Louvre museum robbery: how the thieves broke in, what they stole and what happens next

Ken Early: Stumped Arne Slot must face up to a radical decision

In June 2024 Tralee District Court heard Sryotenko replied to arrest, charge and caution by saying: “I didn’t want to kill her.”

Sryotenko has been in custody since he was arrested in 2024.

Sryotenko was on Monday remanded in continuing custody for sentence later this year.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter