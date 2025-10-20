Man (32) charged following €14.2m cocaine discovery in Rosslare

A man has been charged following the discovery of cocaine in a lorry at Rosslare Europort on Saturday evening.

Cocaine worth €14.2 million was located in a lorry which had disembarked a ferry at the port.

Simonas Mikavicius (32) of Kovotrossios, 457 Kaunas, Lithuania, has been charged in connection with the discovery of approximately 202.5kg of cocaine following the search of a lorry which had arrived from a ferry on October 18th.

It is understood the lorry had travelled on a ferry from Dunkirk in France.

At Wexford District Court on Monday, solicitor for the accused Lana Doherty told the court there will not be a bail application at this time. She asked the court to consider jurisdiction at this point, which Judge John Cheatle refused.

Following an application from Gda Sgt Stephen Ennis, the case was adjourned to come before Wexford District Court on October 28th.