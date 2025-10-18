Teenager charged in connection with death of Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko (17) in Donaghmede

A teenager who was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a Ukrainian teenager in Donaghmede, Co Dublin, has been charged, and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday afternoon.

Vadym Davydenko (17) died and two others were taken to hospital following an incident at Tusla emergency accommodation in the Grattan Wood area of Donaghmede, Dublin 13, on Wednesday.

His body was removed from the scene on Wednesday evening and taken to Dublin City Mortuary.

On Friday, gardaí said the postmortem examination had been completed but the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí said emergency personnel assisted several juveniles and adults at the scene and a male teenager and a woman were taken to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries”.

The injured teenager, who is from Somalia, was arrested on Friday. - Additional reporting PA

