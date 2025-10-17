Man remanded in custody charged with murder of 89-year-old widow in Co Tipperary

Josie Ray (89) was discovered dead in her home at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of an 89-year-old widow in Co Tipperary last year.

Hasan Al Gori (51) was brought before Nenagh District Court on Friday morning where he was charged with murder of Josie Ray in her home in St Joseph’s Park in Nenagh on August 4th, 2024.

Her body was found in a bedroom by a family member.

Det Garda Padraig O’Leary of Nenagh Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he arrested Mr Al Gori for the purpose of charge at Nenagh District Court at 10.04am.

Det O’Leary told the court that he cautioned Mr Al Gori that anything he said might be taken down and used in evidence against him and he replied: “I know nothing, sir”.

Sgt Regina McCarthy said given an accused person cannot get bail on murder charge at the District Court, she was seeking a remand in custody to Nenagh District Court on October 23rd.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey accepted his client could not apply for bail on Friday, but he asked for free legal aid, saying Mr Al Gori, who is of no fixed abode, was receiving medical care.

Judge Fiona Brennan granted the State application and remanded Mr Al Gori in custody to appear at Nenagh District Court on October 23rd.

She also granted him free legal aid.

Some of Ms Ray’s family were in court for the brief hearing and watched on as Mr Al Gori, who was known to their mother, was formally charged with her murder.