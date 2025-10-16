Cab seizes cars and thousands in cash from once-promising footballer

At the time of his sentencing last year Jamie Geoghegan had 75 previous convictions. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) seized vehicles, property and thousands in cash from a once-promising footballer jailed for assault and false imprisonment that were on Wednesday deemed the proceeds of crime at the High Court.

In May last year, Jamie Geoghegan (29), of Shancastle Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin, was jailed for 6½ years at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for a 2023 assault in which he dragged his victim from their home and into a waiting vehicle that contained other men.

The man was then driven to a caravan in Clondalkin where he was tied up, beaten and stabbed with implements including a knife and a claw hammer by other men.

At the time of his sentencing, Geoghegan, who pleaded guilty to both charges, had 75 previous convictions, including theft, burglary, firearm and drug offences.

Geoghegan was a promising footballer in his youth and represented Ireland at both underage and at the Homeless World Cup, that court heard.

Geoghegan appeared in custody at the High Court on Wednesday where he told Mr Justice Liam Kennedy he was not going to contest the bureau’s application to seize the items as proceeds of crime.

Mr Justice Kennedy was told the Cab would take over 23 items in all.

Geoghegan addressed the judge saying that he did not want to fight the case.

An affidavit by a senior Cab officer read out to the court itemised cash of €4,000, £2,000, two cars – a VW Golf and a Skoda Superb – a modular home and a watch, which were seized during a search of his Dublin home and another location.

The court was told it was the Cab’s belief that Geoghegan was involved in “extensive criminality” and that he could not credibly account for his possession of the items as he is on social welfare.

It was stated that the Cab believed Geoghegan to be involved in an organised crime group selling drugs.

Mr Justice Kennedy asked Geoghegan if he wished to respond but was told no.

Mr Justice Kennedy then granted the order for Cab to appoint a receiver to dispose of the seized items except the modular home.