Man pleads guilty to murder of daughter (8) and attempted murder of girl’s mother

Muhammed Shaker Al Tamimi (35) faces a life sentence for the offences

Milika Al Katib who was murdered by her father in December 2024
Eoin Reynolds
Fri Oct 10 2025 - 15:06

A father will be imprisoned for life after he pleaded guilty on Friday to murdering his eight-year-old daughter and attempting to murder the girl’s mother.

Muhammed Shaker Al Tamimi (35), of Lower William Street, New Ross, Co Wexford, appeared before the Central Criminal Court for a brief arraignment this afternoon.

He was charged with murdering his daughter Malika Al Katib and attempting to murder Aisha Al Katib (31) at Lower William Street in New Ross on December 1st, 2024.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Mohammad Shaker Al Tamimi leaves Gorey District Court in December 2024 in connection with the death of his eight-year-old daughter in Co Wexford. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to December 15th when the court will hear evidence and Ms Katib and her family will be invited to make a statement.

The defendant faces a mandatory life sentence for murder.

