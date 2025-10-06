Courts

Elderly man charged with sexual assault of young males in 1970s and 1990s

Alleged assaults took place in Dublin at a time when he worked for voluntary organisation

The man was using a wheelchair when he appeared briefly before Judge Treasa Kelly in the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Dave Meehan
The man was using a wheelchair when he appeared briefly before Judge Treasa Kelly in the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Dave Meehan
Colm Keena
Mon Oct 06 2025 - 15:34

A man in his 90s appeared in Dublin District Court on Monday charged with multiple counts of indecent assault and sexual assault against juvenile males on dates in the 1970s and 1990s.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons and who has an address in Dublin, formerly had a role in a voluntary organisation that involved having access to young people.

He was using a wheelchair when he appeared briefly before Judge Treasa Kelly in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

He is facing more than 20 charges relating to the indecent assault of two juvenile males in the early 1970s, contrary to the common law. He also faces two charges of committing sexual assault against a third juvenile male on dates between 1997 and 1999, in the Dublin 4 area, contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990.

READ MORE

Live: Jim Gavin withdrawal an ‘embarrassing moment with many in party frustrated’, says Fianna Fáil TD

What on earth was Micheál Martin thinking? Jim Gavin clearly wasn’t ready

Key component in more than 100,000 heating systems recalled in Ireland over electrocution fears

Independent Dublin bookshop damaged by fire reopens

Judge Kelly remanded the man on continuing bail to November 14th, when the book of evidence will be served. He was granted legal aid.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Colm Keena

Colm Keena

Colm Keena is an Irish Times journalist. He was previously legal-affairs correspondent and public-affairs correspondent