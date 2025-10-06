Elderly man charged with sexual assault of young males in 1970s and 1990s

The man was using a wheelchair when he appeared briefly before Judge Treasa Kelly in the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man in his 90s appeared in Dublin District Court on Monday charged with multiple counts of indecent assault and sexual assault against juvenile males on dates in the 1970s and 1990s.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons and who has an address in Dublin, formerly had a role in a voluntary organisation that involved having access to young people.

He was using a wheelchair when he appeared briefly before Judge Treasa Kelly in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

He is facing more than 20 charges relating to the indecent assault of two juvenile males in the early 1970s, contrary to the common law. He also faces two charges of committing sexual assault against a third juvenile male on dates between 1997 and 1999, in the Dublin 4 area, contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990.

Judge Kelly remanded the man on continuing bail to November 14th, when the book of evidence will be served. He was granted legal aid.