Man charged with possession of cannabis worth €400,000 at Cork home granted bail

Case adjourned until January to allow time for directions to be taken from Director of Public Prosecutions

The court heard evidence of arrest, charge and caution from a detective garda. Photograph: Eric Luke
Olivia Kelleher
Fri Sept 26 2025 - 14:34

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of 20kg of cannabis at his home in Co Cork, earlier this week.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €400,000.

Rory McLaughlin of Kerry Pike, Co Cork, appeared before Cork District Court, where he was charged with possession of cannabis and with having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others at his home on September 24th.

Det Garda Derry O’Brien gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Mr McLaughlin made no reply when the two charges were put to him under caution at Gurranabraher Garda station in Cork city.

Judge Mary Dorgan heard there was no Garda objection to bail provided Mr McLaughlin adhered to certain conditions set down by the court.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client was willing to abide by the bail conditions, which include the accused having to sign on three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda station. He has surrendered his passport and cannot apply for new travel documents. He is also required to be contactable by gardaí at all times on his mobile phone.

The case was adjourned until January 15th, 2026, to allow time for directions to be taken from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination in the interim.

Free legal aid was granted in the case as Mr McLaughlin is on Jobseeker’s Allowance.

