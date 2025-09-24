Man to face charges over alleged abuse of boys in St John Ambulance

A man alleged to have sexually abused a number of boys in the St John Ambulance service several decades ago is to face charges over alleged historical abuse in the first aid organisation.

The man, a former senior figure in the voluntary organisation, has been the subject of several separate Garda investigations into the alleged abuse of teenage boys in the organisation in Dublin.

However, on several separate occasions in recent years, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided against directing An Garda Síochána to charge the man.

It is understood that following a recent review, the DPP has directed that the individual be charged on a number of counts related to the alleged historical child sexual abuse.

“A male aged in his 90s was arrested and charged at a Garda station located in the Dublin metropolitan region,” a Garda spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. “He was released on station bail to appear before the courts at a future date.

“An Garda Síochána continues to investigate a number of historic sexual offences related to a national voluntary organisation.”

It is understood that one of the matters the man is facing charges over relates to alleged child sexual abuse in the 1970s.