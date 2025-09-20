Driving instructor accused of conspiring to sit theory tests for other people

He is accused of two counts of conspiracy following a Garda investigation. Photograph: Alan Betson

A driving instructor has been charged with conspiring to pose as driver theory test candidates as part of a fraud related to learner permits.

Daniel Trifan (50), of Beechfield Meadows, Clonee, Dublin 15, appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

The court appearance followed his extradition from Cyprus and an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Mr Trifan, who is originally from Romania, is charged with two conspiracy offences.

It is alleged he conspired with one or more persons to make a gain or cause a loss by deception by unlawfully undergoing driver theory tests in the names of third parties to induce the issue of driver theory test pass certificates, court documents stated.

The second charge stated that over the same period Mr Trifan conspired with one or more persons in the unlawful use of a computer by undergoing driver theory tests for others.

Det Gda Barry Cormack gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed Mr Trifan face trial in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Peter Connolly, defending, said due to the nature of the charge a bail application could not go ahead at this stage as it must go before the High Court.

He said his client, who had been a driving instructor, had no income. Legal aid was granted.

Judge Catherine Ghent remanded Mr Trifan in custody while prosecutors prepare a book of evidence.

He is due to appear in court again via video link on Tuesday and he has yet to indicate a plea. Medical attention in custody was directed.