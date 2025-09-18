Councillor tells court threats made by man with hammer forced him to reconsider career

Fine Gael councillor Alan Tobin, elected in Ashbourne for Meath County Council, said threatening incident has had a significant impact on his life

A Fine Gael councillor carrying out voluntary work last year was accosted by a man who called him a “traitor” and threatened him over his work in support of Ukraine, a District Court has heard.

Cllr Alan Tobin, elected in Ashbourne for Meath County Council, said the incident made him think twice about continuing as a public representative.

Ciaran Starrs (50), of Brindley Park Square, Ashbourne, was charged under the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act with threatening to kill or maim Mr Tobin at Castle Street, Ashbourne, on May 4th, 2024.

Sergeant Peter Clarke told the court Mr Tobin was replenishing plastic bags in dog bins when the defendant pulled up beside him in a vehicle and said: “I’ll do you now.” Sgt Clarke said Mr Starrs called the politician a “traitor” and threatened him over his support for Ukrainians.

In court, Mr Tobin said the defendant produced a hammer and he had a “certain breed of dog” in his vehicle. When an apology was offered in court Mr Tobin said he accepted it but “there should be a zero-tolerance approach to this”. He said his wife heard about the altercation “and shouldn’t be subjected to this”.

“Every time a vehicle pulls up beside me now I get nervous,” Mr Tobin said. He said a crime-prevention officer was in his house to make sure his house is secure.

He has a young family and does not want to “bring this type of thing on their heads”.

Mr Tobin said the incident made him think about whether he should continue as a public representative if this type of incident could happen again.

“Anybody involved in local community work shouldn’t be open to this behaviour,” he said.

Sgt Clarke said the defendant has seven previous convictions, the most recent of which was in 2008.

Defence barrister James O’Brien said his client admitted in Garda interviews that his behaviour was unacceptable. He made admissions during those interviews.

Judge Éirinn McKiernan said the allegation against the defendant is very serious and the offence has had a serious impact on Mr Tobin. A message has to go out that this sort of thing cannot happen and is totally unacceptable, she said.

She directed Mr Starrs to make a €500 donation to Meath Women’s Refuge.

The court was told the defendant is not working at the moment. The case was adjourned to allow him pay the amount.

If the money was paid, she said she would apply the Probation of Offenders Act to the case, meaning Mr Starrs would avoid a conviction.