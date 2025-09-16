Man (38) accused of harassing ex-senior Clare hurler Páidí Fitzpatrick

The accused, Damien Lee of Clonburris, Dublin 22, is to appear at Ennis Circuit Court next month. File photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

A 38-year old Dublin man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged harassment of former Clare senior intercounty hurler Páidí Fitzpatrick over a nine-month period.

Damien Lee of Locklane, Clonburris, Dublin 22, appeared at Ennis District Court charged with the harassment of Mr Fitzpatrick on dates between September 17th, 2020, and June 24th, 2021, at various locations within the State.

The end of the period of the alleged harassment – June 24th, 2021 – came just three days before Mr Fitzpatrick made his Munster senior hurling championship debut for Clare at the age of 30.

In court, Sergeant Frank O’Grady said the case against Mr Lee is to be heard in the Circuit Court. Garda Sarah Murphy gave evidence of serving the book of evidence in the case.

Sgt O’Grady confirmed to the court that Mr Lee is facing a single charge of harassment. This carries a potential prison term of up to 10 years on conviction.

Solicitor for Mr Lee, Daniel Kreith, made an application for legal aid to represent the accused and handed in a completed statement of means to the court.

Mr Kreith said that his client is working but has a mortgage and asked that legal aid be granted “based on the seriousness of the charge”.

Judge Alec Gabbett granted legal aid and Mr Kreith asked that the legal aid certificate be extended to cover one barrister to represent Mr Lee in the Circuit Court.

As part of Mr Lee’s bail conditions, he has surrendered his passport.

Judge Gabbett said that any trial in the matter will take three or four days.

Mr Kreith said: “He is aware that it would take a number of days.”

Judge Gabbett told Mr Lee that if he has an alibi to these matters, Mr Kreith is to inform the State within 14 days on his behalf.

Mr Lee is due to appear at the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court next month.