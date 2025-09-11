Courts

Man (89) appears in court charged with 44 counts of indecent assault

Solicitor says his client is serving a prison sentence that is due to expire in 2027

When charged by gardaí the man said: 'I deny every one of them, they are complete lies'. Photograph: Alan Betson
Fiachra Gallagher
Thu Sept 11 2025 - 18:28

An 89-year-old man has appeared in court in Co Laois accused of historic sexual abuse offences.

The man, who cannot be identified by order of the court, appeared before Judge Andrew Cody at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday charged with 44 counts of indecent assault.

Det Gda Elaine Conlon, attached to Portlaoise Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Det Gda Conlon said she charged the man on Thursday at 11.05am. His response to the charges, she said, was: “I deny every one of them, they are complete lies.”

Appearing for the man, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client is serving a prison sentence, due to expire in 2027. Mr Fitzgerald made an application for legal aid, which was granted by the judge.

Judge Cody adjourned the matter to a date in October, when a book of evidence is due to be served on the man.

Fiachra Gallagher

