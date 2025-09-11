Inquest into death of Co Wicklow man who died after gun attack adjourned

An inquest into the death of a Co Wicklow man who died five days after he was the target of a gun attack has been adjourned for six months.

Clinton McCormack (44), from Bray, died at St Vincent’s hospital on December 19th, 2023, five days after he was shot at a building site in Delgany. It is believed the attack was linked to a local criminal dispute.

At a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday, Det Insp Seamus Ryan applied for a six-month adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act.

Det Insp Ryan said a file was with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and “matters are being considered”.

Coroner Dr Cróna Gallagher granted the application and the inquest was adjourned until March 12th, 2026, when it is due for mention at Dublin District Coroner’s Court at the Richmond Education Centre in Smithfield.

Dr Gallagher told Det Insp Ryan that if “matters move on in the meantime”, he was to inform the court.

The court was previously told Mr McCormack had suffered an hypoxic ischemic brain injury – and lack of oxygen to the brain – and swelling in the brain, causing his death.

An in-hospital cardiac arrest due to multiple gunshot wounds, and a brain tumour, were also listed by a postmortem in his cause of death, Dr Gallagher said.

The coroner also noted that the cause of death was “extremely complex” and said that there were “certain matters to be adjudicated on” in relation to it.

Separately, an inquest into the death of a man who died as a result of an overdose while on the run from Spanish authorities was adjourned for three months.

Simon Fahy (31), from Kilkenny, was wanted at the time of his death in October 2023 by authorities for allegedly murdering Dublin man Carl Carr in Torrevieja, near Alicante, in September 2018.

The cause of death was heroin and alprazolam intoxication, the court previously heard. Mr Fahy died in a field adjacent to Thomas Omer Way in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

Insp Aonghus Hussey applied for a three-month adjournment. He said a file is currently with the DPP and gardaí were awaiting a decision. He added he was “fairly confident” there would be a decision in the coming months.

Dr Gallagher adjourned the inquest until December 11th, 2025, when it is due for mention at Dublin District Coroner’s Court at the Richmond Education Centre.