Man appears in court charged with the human trafficking of a child

A man has appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with the human trafficking of a child.

Viorel Tanase appeared before Letterkenny District Court on a number of charges.

The 31-year-old was arrested by detectives following the alleged incidents in 2016.

Mr Tanase is charged with trafficking a child between March 21st, 2016 and April 17th, 2016, in the area of Donegal for the purpose of exploiting said child.

He is specifically charged with trafficking the child in order to exploit them and taking advantage of their vulnerability to such extent as to cause them no acceptable alternative but to submit to being trafficked.

Mr Tanase is also charged with intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct by intentionally driving a vehicle at high-speed in a dangerous manner causing a road traffic collision in order to threaten three people which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another, on April 11th, 2016 at Ballyhooley, Raphoe.

Det Gda Bernard Mullins gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused on four arrest warrants.

When arrested and charged, Mr Tanase replied: “No sir.”

Gda Sgt Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the accused be sent forward for trial by indictment.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Rory O’Brien, told the court that Gardaí had no objection to bail for Mr Tanase, with an address at Greenfields, Convoy, Co Donegal.

However, a number of conditions were specified by the court.

Det Gda Mullins said the accused had already surrendered his passport but asked for a direction that he not apply for a new passport.

The court also directed that a bond of €4,000 including a €2,000 personal bond and a €2,000 surety be lodged in court on behalf of Mr Tanase.

He was also ordered to provide a phone number and sign on once a week at Middleton Garda Station in Co Cork and not to have any contact with any of the witnesses in the case.

The court was also told there is a co-accused who will appear before the courts at a future date.

Judge Deirdre Gearty asked when the book of evidence in the case is expected to be ready.

Gda Sgt Collins asked for the case to be adjourned until October 28th to tie in with the other accused person.