Unsupervised teen fled to Dublin and stabbed man six times in daytime robbery, court hears

The incident occurred at about 4pm last Saturday at Fairview Park, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An unsupervised west of Ireland youth fled to Dublin and stabbed a man six times in a daytime park robbery, it has been alleged.

Judge Monika Leech heard the 17-year-old boy’s family washed their hands of him and his mother “has not bothered to turn up” when he appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday evening.

Bail was denied, with the judge describing the youth as a “minor at large without any parental or adult supervision”.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at about 4pm last Saturday at Fairview Park, Dublin.

He faces three charges: assault causing harm, robbery and producing a knife.

Det Gda Richard Ledwidge told a contested bail hearing that the victim remains in hospital having suffered a stab wound to his head, four to his abdomen and one to his leg.

It was alleged the teenager approached the injured party, produced a knife and stabbed him six times, took his bicycle and left the scene.

Gardaí obtained CCTV evidence, and the court heard the teenager made significant admissions. When charged, he replied: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry for doing it; if I could go back in time, I would not have done it at all.”

Defence barrister Gregory Murphy said the boy had a very difficult background. His mother was a chronic drug addict, and his father was “not on the scene”, he said.

The court heard most of his family have “washed their hands of him”, and no parent or guardian came to court, even though his mother had been present at the Garda station with him earlier.

Counsel said the teenager, stupidly blinded by young love, “shacked up” with his girlfriend in the council flat of one of her relatives.

The barrister stressed that the boy could face a lengthy period in custody on remand pending his trial.

A grandparent had previously looked after the youth but is on holiday and could not attend. The defence stated that an adult cousin of the boy had offered to stand bail and take him, but he was unable to come to court on short notice.

Judge Leech rejected that proposition or that the teen, without any oversight, could be released on bail and expected to board a train and travel across the country to reside with that family member.

She acknowledged that detention must be a last resort, but was satisfied there was no alternative but to remand the teen in custody to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

The boy, who did not address the court, is scheduled to appear at the Children’s Court next Tuesday.