Court to rule on Conor McGregor appeal over civil rape case outcome

The Court of Appeal will give judgment this afternoon on Conor McGregor’s appeal against a civil jury finding in favour of Nikita Hand, who sued him over the alleged rape of her in a Dublin hotel.

Mr McGregor, who denied rape and claimed he had consensual and “vigorous” sex with Ms Hand in the Beacon hotel on December 9th, 2018, claimed the trial judge erred in directing the High Court civil jury should be asked to decide whether he assaulted, rather than sexually assaulted, Ms Hand.

Another ground argued that the trial judge, Mr Justice Alexander Owens, erred in permitting a line of questioning concerning Mr McGregor’s “no comment” responses to investigating gardaí after providing them with a pre-prepared statement in response to Ms Hand’s rape claim.

Lawyers for Ms Hand opposed the appeal and urged the court to allow the jury decision to stand. An order requiring Mr McGregor to pay Ms Hand’s estimated €1.3 million legal costs was stayed pending the outcome of the appeal.

Mr McGregor had sought to introduce fresh evidence for his appeal that he said bolstered his insistence he was not responsible for bruising on Ms Hand’s body, noted by a doctor who examined her on December 10th, 2018.

The fresh evidence included a statement from Samantha O’Reilly and Steven Cummins, who lived across the road from Ms Hand in Drimnagh in late 2018. In an affidavit sworn last January, Ms O’Reilly claimed she had witnessed, from her home, a physical altercation between Ms Hand and her then partner in their home on the night of December 9th/10th, 2018.

In an affidavit, Ms Hand described her neighbours’ claims as lies and said Mr Redmond never assaulted her that night or at any time during their relationship.

After an application to admit the neighbours’ evidence was dramatically withdrawn by Mr McGregor’s side at the outset of the appeal on July 1st last, Ms Hand’s lawyers applied to have the matter referred for consideration of possible perjury, including possible induced perjury by Mr McGregor.

Senior counsel John Gordon said a referral would show the court’s concern about the “apparent abuse of its own processes”. The fresh evidence application was not just to adduce further evidence but to undermine Ms Hand’s reputation pending the hearing of the appeal, he said.

Having viewed materials in chambers, the court agreed to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and said it would inform the parties of the materials it proposed to refer.

It is understood the materials include affidavits of Ms O’Reilly, Mr Cummins and Ms Hand. They also include a booklet of documents provided by Ms Hand’s side to the appeal court on foot of which it was intended to cross-examine Ms O’Reilly and Mr Cummins about their sworn statements. Parts of the transcript of the appeal hearing related to the withdrawal application are also included.

According to court sources, the normal procedure when such referrals are made is that the materials at issue are sent by the DPP to An Garda Síochána and the latter considers whether they involve possible perjury.

The appeal court will also give judgment today on a linked appeal by James Lawrence (36), Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, against Mr Justice Owens’s refusal to award him costs against Ms Hand after the jury found he had not assaulted her in the hotel after Mr McGregor had left.

During the civil trial, it was confirmed that Mr McGregor, who said Mr Lawrence was his friend, was paying his legal costs for the civil case.