Central Bank to question Gary Gannon’s right to challenge its role in sale of Israeli bonds

Gary Gannon TD wants a court order requiring the Central Bank to exercise its powers to prohibit sale of bonds issued by Israel. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The Central Bank of Ireland wants to raise objections to a Social Democrats TD’s application seeking to bring proceedings against it over its role in facilitating the sale of Israeli bonds on the European market, the High Court has heard.

Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty on Tuesday scheduled for next October Gary Gannon’s application seeking High Court permission to bring his case.

Mr Gannon is seeking a court order requiring the Central Bank to exercise its powers under European regulations to prohibit the marketing, distribution or sale of bonds issued by the state of Israel.

Patricia Brazil, senior counsel appearing for Mr Gannon and instructed by McGarr Solicitors, said she was seeking an urgent hearing date for the “leave” application in the case. People seeking to bring judicial review proceedings must first be granted permission, or “leave”, by the High Court.

Barrister David Sweetman, for the Central Bank, said his client wants to raise objections at the hearing of Mr Gannon’s application for permission. These objections include Mr Gannon’s locus standi, or right, to bring the proceedings, the court heard.

Ms Justice Gearty said the case arises from a concern about the continuing conflict in the Gaza Strip. She noted the situation there is “horrific”.

However, the judge said she would not grant an expedited hearing date for Mr Gannon’s “leave” application. While noting it was “invidious” to compare, the judge said Mr Gannon’s case differs from more urgent cases in the court’s judicial review list relating to children in this State whom the court can “help directly”.

Ms Justice Gearty directed Mr Gannon’s application be set for a date in October.

In a sworn statement to the court, Mr Gannon said he believes and is advised that investors in, and holders, purchasers and sellers of Israeli bonds risk being “complicit in genocide, with various implications for them”.