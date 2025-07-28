Man pleads guilty over involvement in alleged incident involving ‘branding stamp’

One of five men accused of falsely imprisoning and attacking a man during an incident allegedly involving a “branding stamp” has pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm.

Devon Hennessy (29) of Edgewood Lawns, Corduff, Dublin 15, also admitted at the Special Criminal Court on Monday to assaulting the man as part of a joint enterprise aimed at “enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence”.

He pleaded guilty before the three-judge, non-jury court to the false imprisonment of Barry Moore at a house on Sheephill Avenue, Dublin 15, on February 12th.

Fiona Murphy SC, prosecuting, said the pleas were on a “full facts basis” and said the State was asking the court to take two further charges on the indictment against Hennessy into account.

He has been remanded in custody until October 7th for a sentencing date to be fixed.

Four of his co-accused are awaiting trial in connection with the alleged assault and are due before the court on Thursday.

They are his brothers Jason Hennessy jnr (28) and Brandon Hennessy (22), of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, as well as Kenneth Fitzsimons (45) and his son Dean Fitzsimons, of Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, all Dublin 15.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor has said the court may hear the trial in the next term.

The four are charged with false imprisonment, intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm and with participating in or contributing to the activity of a criminal organisation by assaulting the alleged victim causing him serious harm.

Jason Hennessy jnr is further charged with threatening to damage property and producing a branding stamp to intimidate another person during a dispute or a fight on the same date and at the same location.

Brandon Hennessy is charged with producing a “steel breaker bar” in a manner likely to intimidate another person while committing or appearing to be about to commit an assault.

Dean Fitzsimons is charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to the alleged victim and producing a metal branding stamp and a steel breaker bar.

Kenneth Fitzsimons is charged with producing a steel breaker bar and an axe during the course of a dispute or fight.