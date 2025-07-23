Judge calls for resources to be provided to case of man accused of Parnell Square attacks

Mr Justice Paul McDermott put the matter back to October 22nd, noting that 'serious difficulties' were being faced due to the delay in the case. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

A judge has called for resources to be provided to the case of Riad Bouchaker, who is charged with assaulting a care worker and attempting to murder three children on Parnell Square in Dublin.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, counsel for the prosecution said that the defence have provided a psychiatric report on the accused, but the prosecution is now preparing their own report, which is expected by the middle of October.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott put the matter back to October 22nd, noting that “serious difficulties” were being faced due to the delay in the case.

“Someone needs to provide resources for this case,” he said.

Mr Bouchaker (51), of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of two girls and one boy. He is also charged with assault causing serious harm to a care worker and possession or production of a knife.

The incident occurred at Parnell Square on the afternoon of November 23rd, 2023.

In December last year, the court was told that a psychiatrist assessing the accused man deemed it necessary to have further work carried out by a neuropsychologist. In April, the court heard that the expert’s report had been made available, but the psychiatrist requested a further four weeks to review matters.

The court also heard that the treating doctor had encountered delays accessing the defendant in prison and with regards to the availability of an interpreter.

In May of this year, Mr Justice McDermott noted the age of the complainants and said the case must be given priority as soon as the psychiatric issue was resolved. He asked that everyone involved, including lawyers and professionals, “strain themselves” to ensure it gets on as quickly as possible.

When the case returned before the court in June, a senior counsel acting for Mr Bouchaker said that he received the psychiatric report and would make it available to the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course.

In February of this year, the Department of Justice and the courts announced a protocol to fast-track trials involving children. The courts have committed to completing the trial process within one year, where possible, if a child is the alleged victim or perpetrator.