Courts

Five men accused of producing ‘branding stamp’, axe and steel bar during assault

All five are charged with assaulting the alleged victim to enhance the ability of a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence

The Special Criminal Court has agreed to hear the trials of five men on charges including assault and falsely imprisoning a man. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.
The Special Criminal Court has agreed to hear the trials of five men on charges including assault and falsely imprisoning a man. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.
Eoin Reynolds
Wed Jul 23 2025 - 16:21

The Special Criminal Court has agreed to hear the trials of five men on charges including the production of a “branding stamp”, an axe and a steel bar while assaulting and falsely imprisoning a man in a Dublin house.

All five are charged with assaulting the alleged victim to enhance the ability of a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

The accused are Jason Hennessy jnr (28) and Brandon Hennessy (22) of Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown and their brother Devon Hennessy (29) of Edgewood Lawns, Corduff, Dublin 15.

Kenneth Fitzsimons (45) and his 26-year-old son, Dean Fitzsimons, of Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 are also charged in relation to the alleged assault.

READ MORE

Overnight sensation Thomas Clarkson taking advantage of surprise Lions call-up

‘I just don’t want to be your first one back’: The reality of dating in your late-30s in Ireland

Dublin Airport manager refused permission to demolish parking ramps beside Terminal 1

Adult dies with listeriosis, as food safety authority confirms ‘extensive’ outbreak

All five are charged with false imprisonment, intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm and with participating in or contributing to the activity of a criminal organisation by assaulting the alleged victim, causing him serious harm.

The offences are alleged to have happened on February 12th, 2025 at a house in Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.

Jason Hennessy jnr is further charged with threatening to damage property and producing a branding stamp to intimidate another person during a dispute or a fight on the same date and at the same location.

Brandon Hennessy is charged with producing a “steel breaker bar” in a manner likely to intimidate another person while committing or appearing to be about to commit an assault.

Devon Hennessy is charged with producing a metal branding stamp.

Dean Fitzsimons is charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to the alleged victim and producing a metal branding stamp and a steel breaker bar.

Kenneth Fitzsimons is charged with producing a steel breaker bar and an axe during the course of a dispute or fight.

A solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday applied to have the five men tried before the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor, presiding, agreed to make the order and adjourned the matter to next Monday, July 28th.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter