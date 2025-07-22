Liffey Swim: Dispute over running of annual event resolved, High Court hears

Swimmers passing the Four Courts at the women’s race during the Swim Ireland Liffey Swim last year. Photograph: Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Time

A dispute between two organisations over the right to run the annual Dublin city Liffey Swim has been resolved, the High Court has heard.

Details of the settlement between Leinster Open Sea CLG and Swim Ireland were not disclosed in open court, but Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy was told the historic event would go ahead this year.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Swim Ireland said the settlement “reaffirms” its right to operate the Liffey Swim and Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim, adding that it welcomed Leinster Open Sea’s acknowledgment of such.

Leinster Open Sea CLG, a volunteer sponsorship-funded body which organises about 30 sea races every year in partnership with local clubs, had brought proceedings against the Irish Amateur Swimming Association CLG, trading as Swim Ireland, the State-funded governing body for the sport..

Leinster Open Sea had sought orders restraining Swim Ireland from holding both the Liffey Swim and the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim.

As a result of the dispute, two separate Liffey swims took place last year. Dublin City Council, which grants permission for the event to go ahead, indicated it did not want the same thing to happen this year, the court previously heard.

Both parties argued they held the rights to operate the Liffey Swim, which has occurred annually since 1920, and the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim.

Last week, at the conclusion of a hearing into Leinster Open Sea’s application for a temporary injunction against Swim Ireland, Mr Justice Mulcahy urged the parties to settle their differences, warning the event was at risk of not going ahead this year.

On Tuesday, Michael O’Doherty BL, for Leinster Open Sea, told the judge the parties had settled their difference on Monday night.

Mr O’Doherty said he spoke for both parties in thanking the judge for comments he made at last week’s hearing, stating that it focused the minds of both sides in coming to a resolution.

Counsel said the proceedings could be struck out with no further order.

Peter Bland SC, for Swim Ireland, said his side was consenting to the strikeout, and added that the swims would go ahead this year.

In a statement, Swim Ireland said the settlement “unequivocally reaffirms” its proprietary rights and stewardship of the events.

“We welcome Leinster Open Sea’s acknowledgement that Swim Ireland owns all property rights in both the Dublin City Liffey Swim and the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim,” the statement read.

Swim Ireland said it remained “hopeful” that all organisations involved in aquatic sports will “choose to operate within established national governance frameworks, ensuring consistency and fairness for all participants”.

“Swim Ireland extends an open invitation to all clubs and organisations to affiliate and collaborate, working together to strengthen the sport for the benefit of the entire swimming community,” the statement said.

The governing body confirmed that, subject to licensing by local authorities, the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim and Dublin City Liffey Swim will take place on August 3rd and September 13th respectively.