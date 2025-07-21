Man (46) appears in court over €1.6m drug haul in Wexford

The cannabis seized in the joint Revenue and Garda operation. Photograph: Revenue

A man (46) charged in connection with a €1.6 million drug haul in Co Wexford, appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Sunday afternoon.

Fintan Fanning of Slaney Drive, Ballycarney, Enniscorthy, came before Judge Kevin Staunton charged with having in his possession a controlled drug, namely cannabis, for the purpose of sale or supply.

Herbal cannabis worth an estimated €1.6 million was seized at Tincurry, Ballycarney, on Friday after a van was intercepted by gardaí following a targeted joint operation involving An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service on Friday.

About 80kg of herbal cannabis was discovered during the van search, with an estimated street value of €1.6 million.

The accused was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning.

Mr Fanning appeared in court wearing a grey tracksuit, with slight beard, and heavy tattooing around the neck area. The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes.

Det Garda Dean Healy told Judge Stauntion that on July 19th he arrested the accused and charged him as set out on the charge sheet. The accused made “no comment” when the charge was put to him, Det Healy said.

Defence counsel, Craig Phillips, BL instructed by Eoin O’Sullivan, solicitor, said there would be no application for bail. He applied for free legal aid but no statement of means is yet available to the court.

Sgt Stephen Ennis told the court he would be seeking a remand in custody for the accused, to appear before Wexford District Court on Tuesday via video link.

Judge Staunton said he would grant free legal aid subject to a statement of means being made available to the court and remanded the accused in custody.