Jury to hear closing speeches in assault trial of All-Ireland winning hurler Niall Gilligan

Niall Gilligan denies a charge of assault causing harm to a boy with a stick at the Jamaica Inn hostel, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare on October 5th, 2023

The State has concluded its case against All-Ireland winning Clare hurler Niall Gilligan, who is on trial accused of assaulting a then 12-year-old boy with a stick in 2023.

At Ennis Circuit Court on Monday, Sarah Jane Comerford BL, instructed by State Solicitor for Clare Aisling Casey, said the prosecution had concluded its evidence.

Mr Gilligan, who was selected as an All Star during his inter-county career, denies a charge of assault causing harm to the boy with a stick at the Jamaica Inn hostel, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare on October 5th, 2023.

Defence counsel Patrick Whyms BL, instructed by solicitor Daragh Hassett, on Monday called two witnesses.

Photographer Martin Murphy told the court he took photographs at the Jamaica Inn on Mr Gilligan’s instruction October 5th, 2024 – one year on from the alleged assault.

He took photographs between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, the same time as the alleged assault, and he took further photographs earlier this month, with copies of both sets shown to the jury.

Mr Murphy told the court he has known “Niall since he was a young lad”. The court was told that Mr Gilligan is a publican, auctioneer and a farmer who has cattle.

Flan O’Neill, a Shannon-based builders’ provider, gave evidence that he sold plywood on October 5th, 2023 to Mr Gilligan.

He said the plywood was cut to size as Mr Gilligan required it because windows had been broken at the Jamaica Inn hostel.

At the conclusion of Mr O’Neill’s evidence, Mr Whyms told Judge Francis Comerford “that’s the evidence in the case”.

The judge told the jury the next step would be closing speeches from lawyers for each side.

On Friday, the jury heard the then 12-year-boy who Mr Gilligan is accused of assaulting allegedly sustained a fractured bone in his left hand.

Medical reports from October 2023 showed he also had a 2cm wounds to his right forearm and shin, bruising to his right shoulder and they medics believed he briefly lost consciousness on October 5th, 2023.

Mr Gilligan was formally arrested on suspicion of assault on February 19th, 2024. He denied assaulting the boy, saying he “acted in a reasonable manner” to protect myself from injury and assault from a person or persons unknown.

He said he felt “sorry for the boy but the fact is that if he and others hadn’t broken into my property, lit a fire, stole the keys and caused other damage, this incident would never have happened”.

The case continues.