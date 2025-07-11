Teenager says man convicted of murdering her father ‘deserves every second’ of his life sentence

Ian Baitson (33) died four days after being attacked with a samuari sword by Dylan Scannell in Cobh, Co Cork on March 15th, 2024. Photograph: Family handout/PA Wire

A teenage girl whose father died after being struck with a samurai sword has told a court his murderer “deserves every second” of his life sentence.

Dylan Scannell, of O’Rahilly Street, Cobh, Co Cork, was sentenced to life imprisonment at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork on Friday for the murder of Ian Baitson (33). The tattoo artist (31) was last month found guilty by a jury after a weeklong trial of murdering the father of two.

Jurors heard that Scannell struck Mr Baitson, who owed him a small drug debt, behind the left knee with the sword in the Eurospar car park on Newtown Road, Cobh on March 15th, 2024. Mr Baitson was rushed to hospital to have emergency surgery but died four days later.

In a victim impact statement, Zoey Baitson (14) said her father had turned his life around before his death after a period of drug taking.

“We got very close after that. I was so happy to have my Daddy back to his normal self,” she said.

“In March 2024, we all celebrated my younger brother’s birthday. Daddy was so happy. Then a few days later we got a call saying my father had been attacked. My heart broke.”

Zoey said it was scary to see her father hooked up to multiple machines in Cork University Hospital’s intensive care unit.

She said two teddy bears were placed on her father’s shoulder as he lay in his hospital bed – one from her and one from her baby brother.

“My heart shattered (when my father died) and I never felt so much pain like this. I would never wish this on anyone. You (Scannell) deserve every second of your sentence.”

Sarah Geasley, Mr Baitson’s former partner, said he was a kind man and a loving father. She said he was stolen from them in a “senseless, cruel and violent manner” just four days after celebrating their son’s third birthday.

Ms Geasley said one of the hardest things she ever had to do was tell her son his father is in heaven.

“He associates stars in the sky now with his Daddy. At night, if and when he sees a bright star, he will say ‘Look, look Mammy, there’s Daddy’,” she added.

Scannell, a father of two, expressed remorse for his actions in a letter read to the court by his counsel, Tom Creed, SC, He said he would love to take back what he did that day.

The evidence at the trial was that Scannell had previously sent Ian Baitson a text messages in which he threatened to chop off his fingers because of a drug debt, which he claimed had at one point amounted to €2,500.

Mr Baitson replied insisting he only owed him a couple of hundred euro. On the night of the attack, Mr Baitson had €185 in his pocket which he planned to give to Scannell. However, the evidence was that he never got the chance to hand over the money as he was attacked when they met.

“Ian was my friend and I will have to carry his cross with me for the rest of my days. It was a dark and dangerous time and it will haunt me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon offered her condolences to the Baitson family and praised the eloquence of their victim impact statements.