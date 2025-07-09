Judge grants safety order to woman after letters received from violent prisoner

The woman alleged the man subjected her to beatings and coercive control in the past. Photograph: iStock

A judge has granted a safety order to a woman against a prisoner with a history of violence against women after she received two letters from him.

The Co Clare woman sought the court protection after she received two letters, including a Valentine’s Day card, from the man who is serving a sentence at Limerick Prison.

She said in the past, the man has subjected her to beatings and coercive control but he has not faced any criminal charges concerning those allegations.

The man has a history of violence against women and is serving a long sentence for an offence carried out on an ex-partner.He also has other convictions for assault against other ex-partners.

In response to the woman’s safety order application the man told Judge Alec Gabbett at Ennis Family Court: “I have no objections – just give the order. Just give her everything she wants.”

The judge granted the woman a five-year safety order and with the man due for release in 2028, the judge warned the man he may be returned to prison if he breaches the order after release in 2028.

When initially seeking a protection order against the man, the woman told the judge she is “terrified” of him.

“It is very upsetting, very traumatic,” she said.

The woman handed in the Valentine’s Day card and a second letter into court for the judge to read.

He said there is a mark on the back of the envelope to show the prison censor had gone through it.

“They are unwanted letters and contain all kinds of declarations or admirations,” noted the judge.

“It is very erratic. You would be concerned if he was released because it is very likely he will arrive at your door.”