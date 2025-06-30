Date set for Catriona Carey money-laundering trial in 2027

Catriona Carey (46), of Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow: is charged with three offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010. Photograph: Collins Courts

A date has been set by the Dublin Circuit Criminal for the trial of former international hockey player Catriona Carey on money-laundering charges.

Judge Orla Crowe told barrister Kevin Roche, for Ms Carey, that she would list the trial for January 27th, 2027, after being told it was expected to take four to six weeks.

Ms Carey (46), of Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, who was present in court, is charged with three offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The alleged offences occurred in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and, in each case, it is alleged she engaged in handling, acquiring or otherwise dealing with the proceeds of criminal conduct.

All three counts relate to funds in a bank account in the name, Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd at Wise Europe SA.

The cases of Ms Carey’s two co-accused, John Steadmond (48), of Rossminogue, Craanford, Gorey, Co Wexford, and Paddy Maher (57), of Glenmalure Gun Club, Glenmalure, Co Wicklow, were put back to July 29th next as further disclosure is awaited.

The two men are charged with 17 related charges, including that they unlawfully acted as solicitors when not qualified to do so.

A separate case involving Ms Carey, her brother Jack Carey, and Mr Maher, was put back to July 29th for arraignment. In this case the accused are facing charges of breaking company law following a Corporate Enforcement Authority investigation.

Ms Carey, a former financial adviser, is facing charges of failing to provide information to the Companies Registration Office (CRO), to keep records or notify of a change of address, or to file financial returns. The alleged offences under the Companies Act are from 2019 to 2022.

Mr Carey (53), a hurley maker who resides in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, is accused of being party to providing false information and failing to provide company returns to the CRO or giving notice of a change of address of a company.

Mr Maher is accused of related offences.