Woman allegedly suffered stroke after taking migraine medication bought from Boots pharmacy

A woman who claimed she suffered a brain bleed and stroke after taking migraine medication she bought at a Boots outlet has settled a High Court action against the pharmacy giant.

Ms Justice Denise Brett was told on the third day of Sigrid O’Meara’s action that the case had been settled without an admission of liability.

In the proceedings, it was claimed the medication was inappropriately sold to Ms O’Meara (63) and there was an alleged failure to advise her the migraine medication is contraindicated with an anti-antidepressant she was taking.

This is due to a significant interaction between the two medications which, it was claimed, can lead to significant increase in blood pressure and stroke, the court heard.

All of the claims were denied by Boots. The company says protocol dictates that anyone purchasing the migraine medication in question is referred to a pharmacist.

Ms O’Meara claimed she took the migraine medication when she woke with a headache on March 26th, 2020. She took two tablets she had purchased from a Boots pharmacy in Longford the previous October.

It was contended that she felt dizzy, collapsed and had to be brought by ambulance to hospital. A scan showed she had a brain bleed and she was transferred to a Dublin hospital.

Ms O’Meara, from Ballincurry, Co Longford, was discharged from hospital a month later and was recorded as having severe left leg weakness and difficulties with her left arm. She had to go for rehabilitation.

She sued Boots Retail (Ireland) Ltd, with a registered address at Citywest Business Campus, Citywest, Dublin. She claims she bought the migraine medication at Boots Pharmacy, Ballymahon Street, Longford.

It was claimed that that Ms O’Meara was caused to suffer a haemorrhagic stroke in March 2020 which, it was contended, was precipitated by her ingestion of a migraine medication allegedly inappropriately sold without the advice that it was contraindicated to a prescribed drug she was already taking.

It was claimed she was told at the pharmacy that the migraine medication she required was no longer available in Ireland and an alternative medication for migraines and cluster headaches was allegedly offered.

Ms O’Meara purchased a blister pack of two tablets and it was alleged the pharmacist was not consulted.

Boots disputed this and said while they did not remember Ms O’Meara, protocol requires that anybody buying the migraine medicine has to be referred to the pharmacist.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that a product which allegedly could impose a hazard to Ms O’Meara’s health was supplied and there was an alleged failure by the pharmacy sales assistant at the time to ensure the pharmacist was advised that the supply of the particular migraine medication may be considered.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure by the pharmacist to ascertain that the woman’s headache had never been diagnosed as migraine by a doctor. It was contended, in such circumstances, the migraine medication she purchased should not have been supplied.

All of the claims were denied. Boots said Ms O’Meara was aware the medication purchased at the pharmacy had never been deemed as suitable for her and she had a significant history of migraines, and other medical issues, which Boots claims was her responsibility to notify and seek advice on.

Boots said it had no other way of being aware Ms O’Meara was taking a form of medication which was likely to interact negatively with a variety of different medication.

Ms O’Meara, Boots contended, was the author of her own misfortune. It claimed there was alleged contributory negligence on her part in failing to disclose that she was taking another particular drug and failing to seek advice on the choice of medicines.