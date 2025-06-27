Family settles actions brought against waste disposal firm over binman’s death

The family of a binman who claimed he was killed with a refuse truck hit him has settled High Court actions over his death. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The family of a binman who claimed he was killed when a refuse truck hit him as he gathered up wheelie bins has settled High Court actions over his death.

Tomasz Orzel was an employee of Padraig Thornton Waste Disposal Ltd when the accident happened at an estate in Tallaght five years ago.

Counsel for the Orzel family, Sara Moorehead SC, instructed by Anderson and Gallagher solicitors, told the court that cases brought for nervous shock and also over Mr Orzel’s death, had been settled.

Counsel said the actions arose out of a very tragic accident.

Mr Orzel’s wife, Anna Orzel of Clondalkin, Dublin had sued Padraig Thornton Waste Disposal Ltd, with offices at Park West Business Park, Dublin as a result of the accident.

Mr Orzel was an employee of Thornton Waste Disposal and it is claimed on March 19th, 2020 he was working at Dún an Oír Road, Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin when suddenly the bin truck reversed and collided with him.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide a safe place of work for Mr Orzel and an alleged failure to notice him in a timely manner or at all.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to use any adequate care when reversing the bin lorry and that music had been allegedly playing at such a volume that the alarm was not heard.

It was further contended there was an alleged failure to ensure there was any or any adequate system in place for raising an alarm when the bin lorry was being reversed so as to avoid a risk of injury to employees.

All of the claims were denied.

Noting the settlements, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Ms Orzel and her son.