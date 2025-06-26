Woman who allegedly suffered stroke after taking migraine medication sues Boots

Sigrid O’Meara (63), from Ballincurry, Longford, has sued Boots Retail (Ireland) Ltd, claiming she suffered a brain bleed and stroke after taking migraine medication the bought at a Boots outlet. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

A woman who claims she suffered a brain bleed and stroke after taking migraine medication she bought at Boots has sued the pharmacy giant in the High Court.

Sigrid O’Meara (63), from Ballincurry, Longford, has sued Boots Retail (Ireland) Ltd, with a registered address at Citywest Business Campus, Citywest, Dublin.

Ms O’Meara alleges the medication was inappropriately sold and there was an alleged failure to advise her that the migraine medication is contraindicated for an anti-depressant drug she was taking.

This is due to a significant interaction between the two medications which, it is claimed, can lead to a considerable increase in blood pressure and stroke.

All of the claims are vehemently denied by Boots. The company says protocol dictates that anyone purchasing the migraine medication in question is referred to a pharmacist.

The court heard Ms O’Meara had taken themedication when she woke with a headache on March 26th, 2020. She took two tablets she had purchased from a Longford Boots the previous October.

It is further contended she felt dizzy and collapsed, and had to be brought by ambulance to hospital.

A scan showed she had a brain bleed and was transferred to a Dublin hospital. She was discharged a month later and recorded as having severe left leg weakness and difficulties with her left arm, and had to go for rehabilitation.

In response to her counsel Bruce Antoniotti SC, Ms O’Meara told the court communication is difficult for her.

“I text everybody,” she said. She agreed doctors said she will not be able to work again, is unable to drive and has to sit down after walking.

It is claimed that at the pharmacy she was allegedly told the migraine medication she required was no longer available in Ireland, and an alternative was offered.

It is claimed that a product which allegedly could be a hazard to Ms O’Meara’s health was supplied.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure by the pharmacist to ensure that Ms O’Meara’s headache had never been diagnosed as migraine by a doctor. It is contended in such circumstances the medication she purchased should not have been supplied.

All of the claims are denied. Boots says Ms O’Meara was aware the medication purchased had never been diagnosed as suitable for her, and that she had a significant history of migraines which Boots claims was her responsibility to notify and seek advice on.

Boots says it had no other way of being aware Ms O’Meara was taking a form of medication which was likely to interact negatively with a variety of different medication.

Ms O’Meara, Boots contended, is the author of her own misfortune.

The case continues.