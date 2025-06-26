Limerick hospital apologises in High Court for baby’s death at 16 weeks old

Family also alleged a failure in recognising the baby’s signs of sepsis when he was moved to intensive care. Photograph: iStockphoto

University Maternity Hospital Limerick has apologised after acknowledging it breached its duty of care to a baby boy who died following a delayed diagnosis.

The apology came as the infant’s mother settled her High Court action against the HSE over his death at 16 weeks old.

“We are deeply sorry for your loss and for the profound sorrow of being denied the opportunity to watch your beloved son grow and thrive,” the hospital said in a letter read to the court.

Dr John O’Mahony SC, for the family, said the baby was doing well when he was born at Limerick hospital in January 2021.

However, when he was two weeks old his condition deteriorated and tests showed he had an E. coli meningitis infection. He was given antibiotics, the court heard.

Dr O’Mahony said the baby’s condition later deteriorated suddenly and he had a fever. He further deteriorated, requiring intubation and ventilation, the court heard.

An MRI scan showed global ischaemia, which involves a reduced blood flow to the brain. The baby received palliative care, but died when he was 16 weeks old.

In the letter, Ian Carter, the chief executive of HSE Midwest Acute Services Limerick, offered “sincere and heartfelt apologies“ to the mother and wider family “for this failure”.

The letter, written on behalf of the hospital and its staff, acknowledged a “breach in our duty of care to your baby which resulted in a delayed diagnosis with devastating consequences”.

In the family’s case it was claimed there was a failure to take proper action in response to the baby’s condition.

The family also claimed there was a failure to recognise the baby’s obvious signs of sepsis when he was moved to intensive care on February 19th, 2021, and a failure to ensure appropriate antibiotics were administered urgently.

The claims were denied. The mother and the child cannot be identified by order of the court.

Noting the settlement and the division of the statutory mental distress payment, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his sympathy to the baby’s mother and extended family.