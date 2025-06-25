Woman abducted after petrol bomb threat over missing dog, court hears

Samantha Leeson (34), of Priory Square, St Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge, Co Kildare, and 36-year-old Richard O’Leary, of Bawnlea Green, Tallaght, Co Dublin, were refused bail at Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Courts.ie

A woman was “dragged” into a car and driven around for 90 minutes after alleged threats to petrol bomb her Co Kildare home in a row over a missing dog, a court heard.

Samantha Leeson (34), of Priory Square, St Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge, Co Kildare, and 36-year-old Richard O’Leary, of Bawnlea Green, Tallaght, Co Dublin, were charged with burglary and threatening to damage the woman’s door and windows in Castletown, Celbridge.

They were refused bail when they appeared separately before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday.

Det Garda Conrad Casey objected to their bail.

He alleged that at 10.10pm on June 23rd, Mr O’Leary arrived at the woman’s home with others in a Volkswagen Jetta.

Ms Leeson, a mother of two, was allegedly driving the car.

The contested bail hearings were told that gardaí obtained CCTV footage with audio from a neighbouring premises showing the car arriving at the property.

Det Garda Casey said Ms Leeson got out of the car. He told the court that a panel on the front door was then broken.

The detective claimed Ms Leeson was roaring and shouting: “Get out here now or there’s petrol bombs going through the doors, and get out here now before I break every other window.”

It was claimed that Ms Leeson then gained entry to the house, followed by Mr O’Leary and another unnamed man.

The alleged victim gave a statement that they came in “against her will”, the judge was told.

The court heard the CCTV showed Ms Leeson “dragging the woman out of her house by her clothing, she is begging the female to stop, but she doesn’t, and she is forced into the Volkswagen Jetta that is parked in the driveway, forced into the back seat”.

The footage was not played during the hearing.

The court was told that two males, including Mr O’Leary, sat on either side of the woman. About an hour and a half later, gardaí stopped the Volkswagen at Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght and found the woman still in the car, it was claimed.

The judge noted the alleged injured party was not in court, and the detective could not say why.

He said his objection to bail was based on concerns about witness intimidation and that the pair would not appear in court.

Solicitor Leonard Leader, defending, told the court Ms Leeson had been friends with the complainant, but the relationship deteriorated.

He told the court his client was a dog-lover who had asked the complainant to look after her dog. Despite requests, information on the pet’s whereabouts was not forthcoming.

“She thought that the dog had been entered into dog fights,” Mr Leonard said.

The detective agreed that was the alleged background.

Pleading for bail with conditions, the solicitor said Ms Leeson had two young children, and “the prospect of prison terrifies her”.

He argued that there was insufficient evidence to predict she would fail to turn to court.

Judge McHugh stressed the accused had the presumption of innocence, but said the charges were very serious. Noting the Garda evidence and defence submissions, he denied bail in each case and remanded the two in custody.

Mr O’Leary will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday, while unemployed Ms Leeson will face her next hearing at Blanchardstown District Court via video link on July 1st.

They have yet to indicate pleas.

The charges are under the Theft and Fraud and Criminal Damage Act, which carry 14- and 10-year sentences, respectively. Legal aid was granted.